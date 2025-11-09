New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The National Zoological Park (NZP), New Delhi, reopened to the public on Saturday, receiving enthusiastic response from visitors. A total of 8,065 visitors, including 954 schoolchildren from 12 schools, enjoyed the zoo on its first day of reopening, a release from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Marking this special day, the National Zoological Park introduced an all-new 'Insta Ticket Booking Service' for the convenience of visitors. This service is an additional facility, in addition to the regular online booking option available through the zoo's website.

With the new system, visitors can scan a QR code displayed at the entry gate and book their entry tickets instantly within seconds. The payment process is quick and user-friendly -- visitors can pay using any UPI applications such as PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, BHIM or pay through debit cards, credit cards, or net banking.

This system has been designed to ensure a time-saving, seamless, and hassle-free entry process for all visitors. Many guests availed of this facility on the first day and expressed great satisfaction with the new service. Continuous improvements in visitor facilities and technology-driven services reflect NZP's goal to offer visitors a memorable experience of nature and wildlife within a secure environment. (ANI)

