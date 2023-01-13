By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Centre is all set to provide jobs to the youth under the 'Rozgar Mela' on January 20, an occasion in which various union ministers will visit different states for the purpose.

A total of 45 ministers will take part in the Mela including senior ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur, and others.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be in Bhopal, Anupriya Patel in Mumbai, Ashwini Choubey in Nagpur, Nityanand Rai in Pune, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubneshwar, Hardeep Singh Puri in Ludhiana, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Lucknow, Arjun Ram Meghwal in Udaipur, Anurag Singh Thakur in Kanpur, RK Singh in Ghaziabad. Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Patna, Bhupendra Yadav in Faridabad, Ajay Bhatt in Jammu, Pashupatinath Paras in Ranchi, and Pralhad Joshi in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Rozgar Mela" to recruit 10 lakh people and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition's constant criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.

In his address after more than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche, Modi acknowledged the challenges facing the economy the world over with many countries hit by record inflation and unemployment, and said India is making every effort to come out of the situation unscathed.

The Prime Minister had launched the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on Dhanteras.This was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government.

Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas of Gujarat, J-K and Maharashtra governments, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various Government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. (ANI)

