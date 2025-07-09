Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As part of the nationwide strike called by central trade unions and farmer organisations, workers across Himachal Pradesh joined protests at district and block headquarters, bringing public services to a near halt in several areas, including the state capital, Shimla.

Braving heavy rains, hundreds of workers, including sanitation staff, health workers, bank employees, and anganwadi and midday meal workers, participated in demonstrations demanding the rollback of new labour codes, an end to privatisation, and implementation of long-pending demands.

Speaking to ANI, Vijender Mehra, President of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said the nationwide bandh was jointly called by ten central trade unions, including CITU, public sector federations, and dozens of farmers' organisations.

"This strike is being observed nationwide against the anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies of the Modi government. In Himachal Pradesh, too, workers have stopped work completely. Even at IGMC, the largest hospital in the state, employees have joined the strike, impacting OPD services," Mehra said.

"No garbage has been collected today as all municipal workers are on strike. Street vendors are also off the roads. Even workers in tourism-dependent hotels in Shimla have joined the bandh," he added.

Workers from anganwadi centres, midday meal kitchens, sewage treatment plants, and industrial units staged protests across the state.

"Just as the Modi government tried to hand over agriculture to corporates with the three farm laws, it is now trying to push workers into modern-day slavery through the four labour codes," Mehra said.

"These codes allow 12-hour shifts instead of 8, reduce the role of the Labour Department, restrict the right to strike, and will cut 8 days' pay for a one-day strike," he warned.

"This is a corporate-driven programme. Five or six corporate houses, Ambani, Adani, Tata, Birla, and Mahindra, have captured 30 per cent of India's wealth. The Modi government is entirely aligned with their interests," he said.

Mehra said around 17,000 families in Himachal had been displaced from their homes and farmlands due to various infrastructure projects and encroachments.

"National Highways and hydro projects are damaging local homes and farms, destroying land and jobs. These projects serve the interests of corporations, not local communities. That's why we are protesting," he said.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) also participated in the strike, with employees from nationalised banks, LIC, and GIC joining the protest. Narinder Sharma, Convenor of the United Bank Workers and Officers Union of Himachal Pradesh, has warned that millions of rupees of public money may be shifted to private hands.

"Our union includes four officers' unions and five workers' unions, representing 100 percent of manpower in the Indian banking sector. We participated in this collective strike along with other trade unions on key demands, particularly opposing the privatisation of public sector banks and insurance companies," he said.

"The government should not reduce its stake in banks below 80 per cent. If it does, it will open the path to full privatisation. This is a direct threat to the financial sovereignty of the country," Sharma said.

"Labour codes are being used to remove long-standing protections affecting working hours, wages, and service conditions. Public sector banks have played a major role in India's growth and upliftment of the middle class; now this legacy is being dismantled," he said.

"There is Rs 140 lakh crore of public money deposited in these banks. If privatised, the risk to public trust and security will be enormous," he added.

Thousands of grassroots health workers and Anganwadi employees also participated in the protest. Himi Devi, President of the Himachal Pradesh Skilled and ASHA Workers Union, has warned of an aggressive protest if their demands are not fulfilled.

"For the past 23 years, ASHA workers have been delivering vital health services in Himachal Pradesh, yet they remain underpaid and unrecognised. The government pays just Rs 150 for a delivery case it's an insult to our work," she said.

"Similarly, anganwadi workers, who have served the state for over four decades, are now being pushed aside. Instead of regularising them, the government is closing centres and shifting children to under-resourced government schools," Himi Devi said.

She pointed out the dire situation of midday meal workers as well.

"2,13,000 workers across India are feeding over 5.32 lakh children. But for 16 years, the Centre has paid just Rs 1,000 a month to these workers. How can anyone survive on this?" she asked.

"The High Court has twice ruled that midday meal workers should be paid for all 12 months, but that hasn't been implemented," she added.

"Also, the condition that an anganwadi needs at least 25-26 children to remain operational is unreasonable in hilly states like Himachal, where population density is low. The unique geography of the state must be considered," she demanded.

"Today's protest is just a token strike. But if our demands continue to be ignored, we will launch an indefinite agitation until the government responds," Himi Devi warned. (ANI)

