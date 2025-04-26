Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The residents of the Pangi Valley, situated along the banks of the Chandrabhaga River, are elated by the announcement of making Pangi the state's first natural farming sub-division, according to a press release.

Although traditional farming methods have been practiced in the Pangi Valley for centuries, the adoption of natural farming techniques is expected to enhance the economic prosperity of local farmers and orchardists significantly.

The people of the Pangi area have wholeheartedly welcomed the declaration made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and the district administration has already accelerated its efforts to implement this decision on the ground.

Around 25,000 residents across 19 panchayats of Pangi valley, the majority of whom are dependent on the agriculture and horticulture sectors for their livelihoods. However, traditional farming methods often expose crops to the risk of diseases. On the other hand, natural farming practices not only offer better protection against such threats but also enhance crop yields, leading to an increase in the farmer's income.

Ratto Devi, a resident of Bhatwas village, who adopted natural farming two years ago, shares that their ancestors also refrained from using chemicals in agriculture, and they continue to avoid chemical fertilisers, pesticides, or any synthetic treatments in farming. She said that spraying of 'ghanjivamrit' (a natural bio-enhancer) has significantly improved crop production.

Similarly, Savitri Devi of Punto village said all the inputs required for natural farming are readily available at home. She said that preparations like 'ghanjivamrit' and 'jivamrit' are used to enhance soil fertility and crop productivity.

A core requirement of natural farming is the indigenous Indian cow, whose dung contains 300 to 500 times more beneficial microorganisms than that of other animals. On the other hand, Laldei stated that to protect crops from fungal infections and pests, natural concoctions such as sour buttermilk sprays, 'kannai astra,' and 'agni astra' were used. She expressed hope that the establishment of a natural farming sub-division will not only promote natural farming across the valley but also substantially enhance the income of farmers and orchardists.

Following the formation of the new government in 2022, multiple initiatives have been undertaken to promote natural farming in Pangi valley. Presently, natural farming is being practiced on approximately 400 hectares of land and over 2,100 farmers have been trained in this agriculture method.

Block Training Manager Pali said that chemical farming was historically never practiced in the region. As of now, 90 percent of the cultivated land is under agriculture while remaining 10 percent is dedicated to horticulture activities.

With the consistent efforts of the state government, a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) comprising natural farming practitioners has been established. Through this FPO, apples are being sold at a rate of Rs. 75 per kilogram, while farmers are also receiving fair prices for crops such as kidney beans (rajmah), potatoes, and peas. The creation of a natural farming subdivision will further benefit the region's farmers.

During the state-level Himachal Day celebrations organised for the first time in Pangi this year, the Chief Minister announced the designation of this sub-division as a natural farming sub-division. He also declared a support price of Rs. 60 per kilogram for barley crops cultivated through natural farming methods. The farmers and orchardists of the Pangi valley have extended their gratitude to the state government for these landmark announcements, which will go a long way in strengthening their economic prosperity. (ANI)

