Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In the absence of ceremonial parade in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Naval and Coast Guard ships at Kochi were dressed with signalling flags and pennants in a ceremonial manner as a customary method of celebration on Independence Day on Saturday, said Defence PRO for Kerala.

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day in a relatively muted manner in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

In order to facilitate seamless movement with the least chances of any crowding, Ministry of Defence ensured that seating enclosures and walkways were laid with wooden flooring and carpeting.

Additional Door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings, were provided to avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees at the Red Fort. (ANI)

