Amritsar, August 15: India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. On Independence Day, Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan draws a lot of attention. Generally, a huge crowd gather at Attari-Wagah border to watch the ceremony. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, people are not allowed to visit the Joint Check Post (JCP) of the Wagah-Attari border and the Independence Day celebrations was a subdued affair . People can watch live streaming online on the youtube. Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: Indian Army Soldiers Posted in J&K's Gurez Sector Hoist National Flag (Watch Video).

On the eve of the Independence Day, Attari-Wagah border witnessed jubilant celebrations. The beating retreat ceremony, an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both the countries just before the sunset, took place as it does every year, followed by a musical performance by the Border Security Force (BSF) band. Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: BSF Band's Musical Performance Follows Beating The Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border; Watch Videos.

Live Streaming of Beating The Retreat:

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag for the seventh time from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In his address. PM Modi gave a stern warning to China and Pakistan. He also spoke on a range of issues including coronavirus vaccine.

