Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): A 44-year-old naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Santosh Kumar Patro has been found dead in the Naval Hospital in Kerala's Kochi on Monday.

According to Southern Naval Command, the deceased was a native of Odisha. A post-mortem is being conducted and a case has been registered with the local police.

A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered by Headquarters, Southern Naval Command.

Further details are awaited.

Last year a 19-year-old sailor from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was found dead with bullet injuries in at Kochi Naval Base.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)