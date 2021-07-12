Bhubneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation for two state-of-the-art cancer care institutions at info valley in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

The two institutions are Bagchi-Sri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre.

Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subrato Bagchi and his wife Sushmita Bagchi have donated Rs 340 crores for these two global standard cancer-care institutions, informed the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering.

While Sri Shankar Foundation will run the 750 bedded cancer hospital, Bengaluru based hospice foundation will run the palliative care unit. The palliative care unit will have 110 beds and will provide free service.

Both the projects offer world-class cancer and palliative care facilities and will help Bhubaneswar to become a leading centre of the country in cancer care and palliative services.

Asserting that both the institutions will help the patients of Odisha especially the poor in accessing quality health care facilities, Patnaik assured that the state government will provide all support for its early completion to serve the people.

"I am sure this centre will become the leading research institution and attract oncologists from across the world to serve humanity," he added.

Joining the programme, Dr Srinath of Shankar of Cancer Foundation expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister and the Bagchi family for this noble initiative. He said that the hospital will be a one-stop cancer centre with all the treatment facility including bone marrow transplantation. "The hospital will also have a PG Training facility on oncology," he added.

Dr Gurmit Randhawa of Karunashraya said that the palliative centre in Bhubaneswar will be developed as the best palliative care facility in the world. They will train over 25,000 youth, including tribal girls, in the next five years. (ANI)

