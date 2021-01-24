Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly opening fire on and injuring a real estate agent in Vashi a day earlier, Navi Mumbai police said.

The firing incident took place in Kopra village at 11pm on Saturday, an official said.

"A group of four people came to victim Pratik Aher (24) and tried to loot his two-wheeler and cash. When he resisted, they shot at and injured him and fled from the spot," said Kharghar police station senior inspector Shatrughan Mali.

"Based on clues from the CCTV footage in the area, we arrested four people who had come to stay in Kopra village a day earlier. We have seized a revolver and bullets from the four accused," he added.

