Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was killed in Navi Mumbai after he asked the accused for some tobacco and then slapped him when he refused, police said on Tuesday.

Police had found Nanku Rajbhar severely injured on Palm Beach Road on November 19 and he died while being rushed to hospital, a Sanpada police station official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Ravi Sharma (30) who killed Rajbhar because the latter asked for chewing tobacco. When Sharma refused, Rajbhar apparently slapped him, which then led to a fight in which the latter was killed with a blow to his head with an iron rod," he said.

