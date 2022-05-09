New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Independent MP Navneet Rana met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and apprised him of the episode of her arrest along with her husband by the Mumbai Police, and said she will depose before the Parliament's privilege committee and give a written statement on the matter.

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana met Birla at his official residence for more than 45 minutes.

The Ranas said they will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by the Maharashtra authorities when the couple was in jail.

"Lok Sabha Speaker is the custodian of MPs.... I have appealed to him to ensure justice is delivered in our case and action taken against those who are accused (in the matter). I explained to him the entire incident of my arrest. The Lok Sabha's privilege committee will take up my complaints on May 23 and I will also give a written statement to the committee," Navneet Rana, the Amravati MP, said after the meeting.

Last month, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had through the Ministry of Home Affairs asked for a "factual note" from the Maharashtra government on the MP's arrest.

The Ranas were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police after they announced that they would recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here, which had angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

This was the couple's first visit to the national capital after their release from jail on May 5.

