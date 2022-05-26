Chennai, May 26 (PTI) Nirdeshak, the second survey vessel of the Indian Navy, was launched at L&T Kattupalli near here on Thursday.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

The vessel was launched by Sarbani Dasgupta, wife of Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Also Read | GST Return: Govt Waives Late Fee Till June for Delayed Filing of GST Returns Under Composition Scheme.

Nirdeshak is the second survey vessel to be launched while the remaining two are to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

All four survey vessel (large) ships will enhance the hydrographic and oceanographic survey capabilities of the Indian Navy, an official release said.

The 110 metre long ships have a displacement of about 3,400 tonnes and will be equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment.

Nirdeshak's launch is another milestone in indigenous shipbuilding, upholding the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the release said.

Of the four survey vessels, three are built by Larsen & Toubro and one by GRSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)