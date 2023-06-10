Khunti, Jun 10 (PTI) A Naxal, wanted in 11 criminal cases, was arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Saturday.

Vishram Kongari alias Sukra, a self-styled area commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was arrested from Barkatoli village in Rania police station area on Friday evening, they said.

Also Read | Conversion via Gaming App Case: WhatsApp Chats Between Cleric and Minor Boy Surface.

"Kongari went there to collect levy. He was arrested with a country-made gun, live cartridges, PLFI pamphlets and slips. He was wanted in 11 cases," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Torpa Omprakash Tiwary said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)