Gadchiroli, Jul 28 (PTI) The Gadchiroli police on Tuesday said that an ultra, with a reward of Rs 6 lakh on his head, was killed in an anti-naxal operation in the district earlier this month.

Deputy commander of Gatta Dalam Amol Hoyami (21) was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in the jungle under Hedri police help centre in Mauza Yeldami on July 3, an official said.

Earlier, Permili Dalam commander Kote Abhilash was gunned down in the operation and his body was recovered from the forest after the encounter, he said.

The police at the time had indicated that two more naxals had been shot, but their bodies had not been recovered, the official said.

A naxal pamphlet mentioning the killing of Hoyami on July 3 has been found in the area, he said.

A native of Chhattisgarh, Hayami was the deputy commander of Gatta Dalam and was carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on his head.

