Rajnandgaon, Jan 27 (PTI) A group of Naxals killed two villagers, one of them an elderly relative of a sarpanch, at separate places in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district on suspicion that they were working as police informers, police said on Wednesday.

One of the victims, 65-year-old Indarsai Mandavi, was killed at Kamkheda village, the other, identified as Dhansai Ghavde (40), was murdered in Murarpani, a police official here said.

Both incidents took place on January 25 night under the Kohka police station area of the district, he said.

In the first incident, armed Maoists reached Kamkheda and dragged Mandavi, the father-in-law of the village sarpanch, out of his house, the official said.

They brutally assaulted him with sticks and sharp- edged weapons, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

Subsequently, the ultras went to nearby Murarpani village and killed Ghavde there, he said.

Maoists pamphlets were recovered from the spots in which they have claimed that the two deceased were acting as police informers, the official said.

However, the official denied the duo's association with police.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)