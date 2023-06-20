Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited Baltal to review preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra which begins early next month.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, discussed with the concerned authorities the availability of facilities for the pilgrims, including healthcare, electricity, water supply and sanitation, and disaster management among others.

Abdullah visited Baltal to review the status of preparedness of Amarnath annual pilgrimage through the Baltal route, an NC spokesperson said.

The NC remains committed to its long-held ideals of communal harmony and brotherhood, the spokesperson said.

