Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said his party will work for the protection and welfare of the workers and is committed to ensuring their job security, quality health insurance and better working conditions.

In his message on the International Labour Day (May Day), Abdullah hailed the hard work and determination of the workers.

Appreciating the toil of the workers allied with organised and unorganised sectors, salaried and manual labourers, the MP said the party, since its inception, has been associated with farmers, artisans and workers in various sectors.

Abdullah said keeping in with its socialist and participatory ideology, the party will work for the protection of small marginalised traders, salaried class, daily wagers, manual labourers and other workers in both organised and unorganised sectors.

“Our party is also committed to work towards ensuring job security, and better quality health insurances, compensation and better working condition of manual labourers. We are also conscious of the problems faced by the thousands of contractual, need-based, daily wagers in the form of delayed regularisation, wage disparity, and preclusion of other employment benefits.”

“Our party functionaries and MPs have continuously been raising the issues at all appropriate forums, and will continue to do,” he said.

The NC president also appreciated the efforts of frontline workers, including medics, paramedics and sanitary workers, for their determination and resilience to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also impressed upon the people to abide by the required COVID-19 protocol and government advisories.

