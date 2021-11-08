Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) The women wing of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference staged a protest rally here on Monday against the rising prices of essential items and deterioration of law and order situation in the Union Territory.

Vice president of women wing and former MLA Bimla Luthra led the protest rally from the National Conference headquarters to Mandir chowk in Residency Road area of the city.

The participants were carrying placards against price rise and also raised anti-BJP slogans throughout their journey before dispersing off peacefully.

"The rising prices is the major concern of the people, particularly women folk who are finding it very difficult to run their kitchens. The backbone of the common man has virtually been broken by the failure of the government to contain the rising prices of daily use items, including vegetables and pulses," Luthra told reporters.

Referring to the killing of a policeman by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday evening, the NC leader said the law and order situation in the Union Territory has deteriorated.

She also castigated the BJP for the growing unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and said all the promises made to the people have proved "hoax".

"The BJP led government has miserably failed to mitigate the problems of the people and maintain law and order in Jammu and Kashmir," Luthra said.

