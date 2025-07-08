New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A clandestine drugs manufacturing laboratory operating from a residential society in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district was busted on Tuesday, and two science teachers, allegedly operating it, have been arrested, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The federal agency, in a statement, said the laboratory was manufacturing Mephedrone (4-Methylmethcathinone), also known as MD. Searches at a flat in Dream Homes Apartments, Ridhi Sindhi Enclave, in the district led to the seizure of 780 gms of the drug, it said.

Apart from this, precursor chemicals like acetone, benzene, sodium hydrogen carbonate, bromine, methylamine, isopropyl alcohol, 4-methyl propiophenone, n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone, and lab equipment used in the manufacturing of synthetic drugs were also seized, the anti-drugs agency said.

Two accused "involved" in the manufacturing of the illegal drugs were found in the flat and have been arrested. Both are locals -- one a 35-year-old chemistry teacher at a private school and the other a 25-year-old science teacher at a government school.

NCB officials said the duo had taken the flat on rent about two months ago, and they had sourced the chemicals and equipment from Delhi.

According to narcotics experts, MD is a synthetic stimulant drug in the cathinone family, which gives a feeling of euphoria immediately after consumption, but is addictive and continuous use causes severe psychological and health conditions.

