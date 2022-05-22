864 kilograms of codeine-based cough syrup seized in the Bhiwandi area (Photo/NCB Mumbai)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai on Friday seized 864 kilograms of codeine-based cough syrup in the Bhiwandi area of Thane and arrested two persons in the matter.

The NCB also seized a two-wheeler vehicle from the possession of the accused arrested in the matter.

"NCB Mumbai on Friday seized 864 kgs or 8,640 bottles of codine-based cough syrup at Bhiwandi, Thane and intercepted two persons along with one pickup vehicle and a two-wheeler," the official data informed.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

