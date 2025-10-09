New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the areas of research, training, technology development, and capacity building related to narcotics control and cyber-enabled drug crimes, a press release said.

The MoU was signed by Anurag Garg, Director General, NCB, and Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor, RRU, at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the press release, under this MoU, NCB and RRU will collaborate to conduct joint research and innovation in emerging areas such as darknet narcotics markets, cryptocurrency tracing, and cyber-threat intelligence.

The two institutions will also work together to develop and deliver specialized training programmes on cyber forensics, blockchain forensics, OSINT, and behavioural profiling for NCB officers. Further, NCB and RRU will work towards establishing a Centre of Excellence in Cybercrime Investigation and Drug Intelligence (CoE-CIDI) as a hub for research and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Garg highlighted that the collaboration will help create a knowledge-driven enforcement ecosystem by leveraging RRU's academic strength and NCB's operational experience.

He also highlighted emerging challenges such as the illicit cultivation of opium and cannabis in remote areas, urging the RRU to develop eco-friendly methods and technologies for their destruction. The NCB DG emphasized the growing threat of synthetic drugs, noting the need for institutions like RRU to innovate and develop advanced detection technologies.

Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel emphasised that the University is committed to contributing to national security through advanced research, innovation, and training in the field of narcotics and cybercrime investigation, the press release stated.

The partnership marks a significant step toward integrating academic expertise with field enforcement experience, thereby strengthening India's institutional capacity to counter the evolving dimensions of drug trafficking, particularly those involving digital platforms and cryptocurrencies. (ANI)

