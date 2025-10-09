Bengaluru, October 9: A 34-year-old head constable has allegedly died by suicide at his rented residence under Byatarayanapura police station limits in western Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, the deceased head constable, who was associated with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters, has been identified as Sharanappa. According to DCP (West Bengaluru) S Girish, no death note has been recovered from the spot, and the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. He added that the deceased head constable allegedly hanged himself. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat, Stabs Her 45 Times Over Suspected Workplace Friendship, Later Dies by Suicide in Ullal; Probe On.

Sharanappa is survived by his wife, Shailashree, who serves as a constable at Magadi Road Traffic Police Station, and their two children. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, a local BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Venkatesh Kurubara, was murdered in the Gangavathi town of the Koppal district in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. Speaking with ANI, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, Ram L Arasiddi said that the motive behind the killing of 31-year-old Gangavathi BJP Yuva Morcha President was that he helped police in a case in 2003. Bengaluru Shocker: Disappointed Over ‘Cheating’ by Her Paramour, Woman Dies by Suicide in Karnataka.

"The motive was that in 2003, when in a case of a friend, Venkatesh had helped the police to arrest all the accused who were involved in this. So we will be arresting all the accused at the earliest, and procedures will be done," SP Ram L Arasiddi said. Venkatesh Kurubara was coming from Devi Camp to Gangavathi when a group of people brutally hacked him to death with long maces on Tuesday. The incident occurred in front of Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road. The attackers had followed Venkatesh Kurubara and quickly fled the scene after killing him. Police suspect a gang war over old enmity and gambling, police said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.