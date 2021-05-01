Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized various banned drugs from two persons in Mumbai and Goa, an official said on Saturday.

The NCB Mumbai zonal team on Friday raided Negi Caf, opposite Arambol beach in North Goa and seized 58 grams of amphetamine, 15 blots of LSD, cocaine, mephedrone, heroin- in commercial quantity- and ecstasy-MDMA, he said.

This drug syndicate was operated by a Nigerian identified as Mustafa alias Tiger, the official said, adding the caretaker of the cafe, identified as Ranbir Singh, has been arrested.

Mustafa alias Tiger is a notorious drug trafficker operating in the North Goa area, he said, adding efforts are on to nab him.

In another operation, conducted on Friday midnight, an NCB team arrested Irfan Ansari (24) from suburban Andheri in Mumbai and seized 56 tablets of ecstasy/MDMA, the official added.

