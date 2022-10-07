New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The NCERT has stalled the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) scheme till further orders, according to an official order.

The popular scholarship programme is funded by the education ministry and hosted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The scholarship exam is conducted annually in two stages - stage 1 (state level) and stage 2 (national level).

"The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Education, government of India. NCERT is an implementing agency for the NTS scheme. The scheme was approved till 31st March 2021," the NCERT said in an official order.

"The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and stalled until further orders," it said.

According to senior officials of the council, the ministry is reviewing the scheme with an aim to revamp it.

"Discussions are on to revamp the NTSE exam which include increasing number of scholarships to benefit more students as well as increase the amount of scholarship," a senior NCERT official said.

He, however, did not comment on the timeline for the same.

The test is delivered in Hindi, English and 11 other Indian languages and the scholarship is awarded to the candidates for pursuing courses in science and social science up to the doctoral level and in professional courses like medicine and engineering up to the second-degree level.

While a scholarship of Rs 1,250 per month is awarded to students of classes 11 and 12, Rs 2,000 per month is given to UG and PG students.

A total of 2,000 scholarships are awarded in the country with a reservation of 15 per cent for scheduled caste, 7.5 per cent for scheduled tribes and 27 per cent for other backward classes and 4 per cent for a group of students with benchmark disabilities.

