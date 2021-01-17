Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday indirectly targeted the Shiv Sena over bad condition of roads in Kalyan in Thane district.

The NCP is the second key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, besides the Congress.

Speaking at a function, Awhad said the condition of roads in Kalyan is the worst in entire Maharashtra.

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is ruled by the Shiv Sena.

Local Sena MLA Vishwanath Bhoir was on the dais when Awhad mentioned roads in his speech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)