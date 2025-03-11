Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): National Spokesperson of the NCP and former MP, Anand Paranjpe, addressed key political issues today, including the Maharashtra budget, political remarks, and discussions on renaming India to "Bharat."

Paranjpe responded to opposition claims about potential cuts in development schemes due to lack of funds, stating, "The opposition has been continuously saying that due to the lack of funds, many development schemes will be shut down. However, yesterday, the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar from the Mahayuti, presented a budget aimed at developing a prosperous India, a developed Maharashtra, and leading towards growth. In this budget, there is no reduction in the funds allocated to any of the development schemes announced for 2024-25. Maharashtra is progressing with development."

Regarding the 'jhatka mutton' remark by Nitesh Rane, Paranjpe said, "I do not have much information about this, but I would like to say that politics should focus on development, and no one should use religion or culture for political purposes."

Paranjpe also addressed RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement about renaming India to "Bharat," suggesting that the central government should take decisions on such matters.

He added, "The central government can take decisions on this matter, and they should present their concerns clearly to the center. The center can make a decision on this. Today, we refer to India as 'India' in English."

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the state budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Presenting the budget, Pawar stated that a total outlay of Rs 36,000 crore has been proposed for the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana scheme and further stated that financial benefits were being provided to 2 crore and 53 lakh beneficiary women under the scheme.

Pawar further stated that the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board were jointly developing Vadhavan Port in Palghar district, the total cost of which was Rs 76,220 crore with 26 per cent government participation.

Giving information about the upcoming airport policy in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said that the development work of Shirdi Airport worth Rs 1,367 crore has been approved and the work is underway.

Shirdi Airport has been granted major airport status in 2021. Night landing facilities will also be started soon. Also, the work of Ratnagiri Airport worth Rs 147 crore is in progress.

The work of the first phase of the Late Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial has been completed and a fund of Rs 220 crore has been provided by the state government for the second phase.

Pawar further stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed for an investment of Rs 21,830 crore for the Gadchiroli district at the World Economic Forum which was held in Davos.

Providing information about the Samruddhi Highway, Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray said that 99 per cent of the project had been completed, on which a total of Rs 64,755 had been spent.

Pawar said that an externally funded project worth Rs 8,400 crore will be implemented in the coastal districts of Maharashtra to protect them from natural disasters caused by climate change and rising sea levels.

Under the Rs 450 crore project "Maharashtra Sustainable Eco-Friendly Coastal Protection and Management", works worth Rs 158 crore have been approved in Devbagh in Sindhudurg district.

He also said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural Phase-2, out of the target of 20 lakh houses for the year 2024-25, about 18 lakh 38 thousand houses have been approved and Rs 2200 crores have been distributed to 14 lakh 71 thousand beneficiaries for the first instalment.

Ajit Pawar informed that 1,48, 888 works worth Rs 4227 crore have been undertaken in 5 thousand 818 villages under Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)