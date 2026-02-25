Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday visited the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai to file an FIR related to the Ajit Pawar plane crash case. However, he alleged that senior officials refused to register the FIR.

Addressing reporters, Rohit Pawar said that upon arriving at the police station, a junior officer authorised to register an FIR was present, along with the senior PI (Senior Police Inspector). He stated that after discussing the matter and convincing them, the officers brought a laptop and began the process of printing the FIR. However, a higher-ranking officer, the Additional DCP, subsequently arrived and refused to register it.

"We came to the Marine Drive police station to file an FIR. After arriving at the police station, a junior police officer -- "junior" meaning an officer who is authorised to register an FIR -- was present. The senior PI was also there. After talking to them and convincing them, they brought a laptop and started the process of printing our FIR. Then a higher officer, the Additional DCP, arrived and said that this FIR could not be registered. But see, according to the new act, any FIR regarding a cognizable offence has to be registered. It is the right of every individual who is a citizen of this country," said Rohit Pawar.

Earlier, before visiting the police station, Pawar had stated that the FIRs were intended against multiple parties: VSR's associates, the DGCA officials involved, the company ARROW, which approved the flight, and officials within ARROW who are connected to the state government. A fifth FIR would remain unnamed, as people are calling this case a criminal conspiracy.

"We plan to file an FIR against VSR's associates, against the DGCA officials involved, against the company ARROW which gave the flight approval, and against the officials in ARROW's group who are connected to the state government. The fifth FIR will remain unnamed, as people are calling this a case of criminal conspiracy," he said.

He also alleged links between VSR's company and Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, claiming that due to these connections, as well as the close relationships many BJP leaders have with VSR, direct action against VSR has not been taken. Rohit Pawar added that since the passing of Ajit Pawar, it remains unclear whether it was deliberate or an accident, and this needs to be investigated.

"The TDP party leader, who is now serving as the Aviation Minister, is currently in position, and due to some connections between his company and VSR, as well as the close relationships many BJP leaders have with VSR, direct action against VSR is not being taken. Our leader, Ajit Pawar, has passed away, and whether this was deliberate or an accident needs to be investigated," he said.

Speaking on the DGCA report of 28 January, he said that technically, the report gave a clean chit to VSR. He added that previously, his party had demanded the resignation of the Aviation Minister, and they continue to maintain that demand. Rohit Pawar further explained that the clarification issued yesterday was largely due to growing public and media pressure, which, in turn, pressured the DGCA, the minister, the minister's party, and those in power.

"Now, if you look at the DGCA report of 28 January, technically, they gave a clean chit. After that, I want to say to the minister: previously, we had demanded that you should resign, and we still maintain that demand. Our position remains that the Aviation Minister of India should resign as soon as possible. On that day, the minister indirectly gave VSR a clean chit. The DGCA issued their report on 28 January, and after that, the minister gave a statement. Now, if you look at why the report came out yesterday, we can point to several reasons: first, the growing pressure from people, then the media pressure, which in turn put pressure on the DGCA, on the minister, on the minister's party, and on those in power. They issued the clarification yesterday, but if you look closely, this clarification is just the tip of the iceberg," said Rohit Pawar.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd following the fatal crash of a Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) at Baramati on January 28 that claimed five lives, including 66-year-old Ajit Pawar.

Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. (ANI)

