New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday asked all states and union territories to review school calendars and timetables as cold weather conditions prevailing in many parts of the country may cause "severe health implications" for children.

In a notice issued to all states and union territories, National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that in the last few days, it has been observed by the commission that severe cold weather conditions are becoming a cause of concern for schoolchildren.

Also Read | Moral Policing in Karnataka: Mob Attack Inter-Faith Cousins, Thrash Them for Hours in Belagavi; Nine Accused Held.

"The NCPCR recommends reviewing school calendars and timetables and accordingly take (taking) appropriate decision keeping in view the weather conditions in the respective state/UT as exposure to cold weather may cause severe health implications for children," he said.

The NCPCR chairperson also asked the states and union territories to ensure that no child suffers in school or while commuting to and from school due to decisions of the authorities and school management during extreme weather.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 500 Women Students of of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment.

Several parts of the country, especially some north Indian states, have been gripped by a cold wave with temperatures dipping below 5 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)