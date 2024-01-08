India- Chandigarh, January 8: Nearly 500 women students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana's Sirsa have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accusing a professor there of sexual harassment. They demanded his suspension and an inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. Haryana Sexual Assault Case: State Assembly Recommends High Court Judge Probe Sexual Harassment of Over 50 Girl Students in Jind

Copies of the letter have also been sent to Vice Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state Home Minister Anil Vij, and National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, among others. The letter accuses the professor of "filthy and obscene acts". He is accused of calling girls to his office, takes them to a bathroom, and "touches private parts, and (does) obscene things with us". Haryana Sexual Harassment Case: Principal of Government School in Jind Dismissed From Service for Sexually Harassing Girl Students

The girls said that when they protested, they were threatened with "very bad" consequences. The letter claims this has been going on "for many months". University's Registrar Rajesh Kumar Bansal confirmed receipt of the anonymous letter.

