New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Meta have jointly launched a pan-India program to help students manage stress ahead of their exams.

Announcing the launch of the program, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "Exams can be a stressful time for children. They are often subjected to parental pressure, and peer pressure as they prepare for their examinations. In line with the Prime Minister's ParikshaPeCharcha programme, NCPCR is celebrating the sixth edition of ParikshaParv aiming at changing the outlook of children, parents and teachers towards exam stress and overcoming their anxiety during exams."

"In this regard, it is commendable that companies like Meta share this vision, and I appreciate their support in proactively addressing the issue," he added.

The joint program between NCPCR and Meta will complement the existing efforts by NCPCR i.e. ParikshaParv in the area of exam stress among children and will be followed by a national-level social media campaign on prioritising the well-being of children during exam time, which will go live on February 12, and a convening jointly organised by Meta and NCPCR in New Delhi.

In this regard, Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta) said, "We realize the pressure and stress students go through during exam time and are committed to supporting their wellbeing. Safety and well-being of students remain a key priority for Meta, and we have launched 30+ safety tools and features over the last three years along with a guidebook "Beyond the Test: Managing Exam Stress"."

"We are excited to be partnering with NCPCR to spotlight exam stress among children to help students identify and address stress triggers and take a break when things feel overwhelming," she added.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been celebrating exams with its campaign 'Pariksha Parv' since 2019, intending to change the outlook/perspective of children towards exams and provide a platform to overcome their stress and anxiety associated with exams and exam results. (ANI)

