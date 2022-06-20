New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Delhi Police for the registration of an FIR over minors being used in the campaign of AAP candidate for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll Durgesh Pathak.

The apex child rights body has also written to the Chief Election Commissioner on the issue, alleging violation of the model code of conduct by the AAP leader.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 Science Stream Results To Be Declared Tomorrow.

In both the letters, the NCPCR has stated that it received a complaint from Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

"A viral video on social media has been provided showing that the minor children are being used as cheap substitute for paid labour for distributing pamphlets, pasting posters, hanging banners and even in participating in campaign rallies.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 17.08 Lakh Net Subscribers in April 2022.

"The children are allegedly being exploited by paying Rs 100 per day and the children are left to wander with the pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party and its candidate Durgesh Pathak in Rajinder Nagar constituency. This is a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct...Engagement of child labour in the election related activities," it said.

It said that the complainant further mentioned in his compliant that Pathak is himself a member of the Delhi State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and by doing such an act, he is openly violating the very purpose of the commission.

The rights body, in its letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), also said that the act was prima facie in contravention of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 20l5, Child & Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Article 21 (Right to Life) & Article 23 (Right to protection from forced labour) of the Constitution of India, relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Model Code of Conduct of the Election Commission.

"In view of above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once. An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR be shared with the Commission within 03 days of receipt of this letter," the letter stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)