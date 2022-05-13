New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned West Bengal ADG K Jayaraman to furnish the action taken report in the case of four children sustaining injuries in a crude bomb blast in Malda last month.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summons comes after its earlier letter seeking a report on the detailed investigation into the incident evoke no response from the authorities in West Bengal.

In the previous letter to the state, the NCPCR had also demanded specialised treatment for the children.

"In spite of the letter dated April 25, 2022, issued by the Commission, no reply/response has been received from your good offices in the said matter till date. The Commission has taken cognizance upon the complaint and accordingly, requested your good offices to conduct expeditious and detailed investigation into the incident and take suitable remedial measures to avert such incidents," the NCPCR said in a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary.

In another letter to the Additional Director General of Police K Jayaraman, the commission asked him to appear before it on May 20 with an action taken report and an explanation for not providing medical assistance to injured children earlier.

The commission warned the ADG of "consequences of non-attendance" under the Code of Civil Procedure if he failed to appear before it.

According to police, the children mistook the bombs to be balls and started playing with them when the explosion occurred.

