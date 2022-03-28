By Pramod Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Majeed Memon, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, on Monday, suggested the Opposition parties to introspect saying that the BJP government cannot be dislodged without a strong Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha elections while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his popularity across the world while criticising him for "dividing the society".

Memon said that he must appreciate the leader for his "extraordinary" qualities. Listing some qualities of the Prime Minister, the NCP leader also said that he creates a "magic spell" when he speaks and works for long hours.

Noting Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) astounding victory in four out of five states where Assembly elections recently concluded, the NCP leader said, "People want change, they are looking for an adequate opposition, which unfortunately is not manifesting. In 2024, the Modi government can be dislodged only if there is strong opposition."

"PM Narendra Modi ji has some good qualities. For example, he has good oratory power. He can create a magical spell while he speaks. Although he may be speaking something which I may not approve of, but he has that impact," the former Rajya Sabha MP said.

Noting the Prime Minister's dedication to work without proper sleep, Memon said, "He is working 18-20 hours a day. Somebody recently told me that he sleeps only for two hours. These are extraordinary qualities."

The NCP leader also remarked that the Opposition lacked in defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite putting all their best efforts.

"Opposition needs to find out, do some research, introspection, a deep study as to what are the things that are making Narendra Modi acceptable not only within India but also outside," he added. (ANI)

