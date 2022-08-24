Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of various schemes run for the welfare of SCs in Rajasthan.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla took feedback from some of the sitting and former SC MLAs, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tika Ram Jully at the collectorate here and held a discussion about the schemes and issues pertaining to members of the community.

In another meeting with representatives of social organisations working for SCs, Sampla sought feedback on Dalit-related issues.

Later, he held a meeting with senior officials of different departments including Social Justice and Empowerment Department, administration and police.

He also reviewed the implementation of the schemes for SCs.

NCSC vice chairman Arun Haldhar, members Subhash Ramnath Pardhi and Anju Bala, and commission's state chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa, among others, were present in the meeting.

