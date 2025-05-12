New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday strongly condemned the online abuse directed at Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family, particularly his daughter, following the recent announcement of India-Pakistan understanding of the cessation of hostilities.

In a statement issued, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar described the sharing of the Foreign Secretary's daughter's personal contact details as "deeply irresponsible" and a "serious breach of privacy" that endangers their safety.

"The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the reprehensible online abuse directed against the family of Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India, particularly his daughter. Sharing personal contact details of the Foreign Secretary's daughter is deeply irresponsible. It is a serious breach of privacy, which puts her safety at risk," the statement read.

She further emphasised that such personal attacks on the family of India's "senior-most civil servant" are "not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible."

The NCW's statement comes in the wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions, following a period of heightened tensions after India's 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Misri, who has been at the forefront of diplomatic efforts and government announcements on the updates related to the operation, has been facing online trolling, due to which he has also locked his X account from public view.

Rahatkar urged the public to maintain decency, civility, and restraint and called for a collective effort to rise above such behaviour

"Such personal attacks on family members of the senior-most civil servant of the country, like Shri Misri, are not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible. We urge all to maintain decency, civility and restrained behaviour. Let us rise above this," the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also said expressed support for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, stating that the diplomat has "only conveyed the message that the political leadership of India has taken."

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has done his duty impeccably. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to feel malice towards him. He has only conveyed the message that the political leadership of India has taken," Gogoi said. (ANI)

