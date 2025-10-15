Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): National Commission for Women, NCW member Archana Majumdar criticised the West Bengal police for delaying the investigation into the Durgapur rape case of an MBBS student.

Speaking with ANI, on Durgapur alleged gang rape case, NCW Member Archana Majumdar said, "The day after the incident, I met her at the hospital where she was being treated. Her bleeding had stopped, but she was very weak, and she continued receiving medicine and treatment."

"Psychologically and emotionally, she was distressed and unable to think about what happened to her. We immediately went there, talked to the girl, and took her statement. However, despite their assurances, we learned that the police had arrested a sixth suspect, in addition to the five initial suspects. However, according to the girl's statement, she went with her friend," she stated.

"The three people went toward the forest. One raped her, two molested her and two others took 200 rupees and her mobile, then didn't return it. The police must protect the victim, especially newspapers alleging that all suspects are somehow connected to the ruling party," she said.

Majumdar alleged that authorities were dlaying in giving the medical report in the case.

"The authorities are delaying in giving a medical report of the victim, and in all cases, the ruling party workers are involved in this incident. We don't want to turn this case into a previous rape cases, in which no strict action was taken and police officers delayed the investigation and destroyed the evidence," she said.

According to the victim's father, the medical student was taken by one of her classmates under the pretence of going to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate abandoned her and fled.

On tuesday, the Durgapur Police apprehended the victim's friend, marking the sixth arrest in the case.The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate stated that the victim's friend was taken into custody for questioning, and his role in the incident is being investigated.

Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Kumar Choudhary earlier said that police have arrested five people in connection with the Durgapur gangrape case, whose presence has been established at the crime scene.Choudhary also said that a round-the-clock guard has been deployed at the victim's residence. (ANI)

