New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have partnered to address instances of women trafficking within the extensive Indian railway network.

The NCW has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the RPF to provide training to officials to effectively address women trafficking, according to a statement.

The initiative comes in response to alarming statistics revealing that 70 per cent of trafficked victims are women, underlining the urgent need for concerted action to protect the most vulnerable in society, the statement said.

The NCW, which established an Anti-Human Trafficking Cell on April 2, 2022, has been actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies like the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to combat the trafficking of women.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW, emphasised the vulnerability of women and young girls to trafficking, highlighting the vast railway network of Indian Railways spanning over 65,000 kilometres and 7,500 stations as a conduit for traffickers, the statement said.

She stressed the pivotal role of RPF personnel stationed at railway stations in preventing human trafficking and urged them to act as the eyes and ears of the commission in addressing crimes against women.

Under the MoU, RPF personnel will undergo sensitisation and training to enhance their capabilities in identifying and reporting suspicious activities, the statement said.

This collaboration aims to empower the RPF personnel to serve as an additional layer of defence against human trafficking, it said.

Manoj Yadav, Director-General (RPF), acknowledged the challenges in tracking women trafficking and said he was hopeful that with the support of the commission, Indian Railways would be better equipped to address this issue.

