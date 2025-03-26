New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the controversial judgment of Allahabad High Court which had held that grabbing the breasts of a minor girl, breaking the string of her pyjamas, and attempting to drag her into a culvert would not amount to attempt to rape, according to the press statement.

The Supreme Court bench took suo motu cognizance of the High Court's ruling, which had sparked significant public outrage. The bench expressed strong disagreement with the High Court's view, describing the order as "shocking."

Also Read | 'T-Series, Stop Being a Stooge': Kunal Kamra Calls Music Company's Copyright Notice 'Mafia Tactics' As Comedy Case Takes New Turn.

NCW is also actively working to challenge the aforementioned judgment and has already submitted detailed grounds for challenge to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

As per the NCW press statement, the Chairperson of NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar, has discussed the matter with Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 26th Roza of Ramzan on March 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Meanwhile, the judgement showed "lack of sensitivity" on the part of Allahabad High Court judge, said the Supreme Court earlier on Wednesday, as it stayed the ruling, which stated that grabbing a minor girl's breasts, breaking her pyjamas'strings and trying to drag her into a culvert would not come under the offence of rape or an attempt to rape.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said that it is a "serious matter" and "total insensitiveness" on the part of the judge who passed the judgement.

"It is a serious matter. Total insensitiveness on the part of the judge. This was at the stage of issuing summons. We are sorry to use such harsh words against the judge," said Justice Gavai.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue after senior advocate Shobha Gupta, through the organisation 'We the Women of India', brought to the notice of the Chief Justice of India the March 17 order of the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)