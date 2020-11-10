By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance continues (NDA) to maintain its lead in the Bihar elections over Mahagathbandhan with the ruling alliance having won nine seats so far and its candidates ahead in 113 more seats in the 243 member assembly.

According to trends from the Election Commission at 6 pm, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 113 seats.

The trends show that there BJP and RJD are in a close tussle to emerge as the single largest party in the assembly.

Among the constituents of NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won five seats and is leading on 67, Janata Dal-United JD(U) has won two seats and is leading on 40, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has won two seats and is leading on three while Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is leading on three seats

Among the constituents of Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won two seats and is leading on 73, Congress has won one seat and is leading on 19, CPI and CPI-M are leading on three seats each while CPI(M-L) is leading on 12 seats.

Among other parties, AIMIM is leading on 5 seats and BSP on one seat. Independents are leading on two seats.

The lead count of parties is changing frequently due to narrow margins on several seats.

Election officials have said that results will be delayed as the number of polling stations have been increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fate of 3,755 candidates is being decided in the polls which were held in three phases. (ANI)

