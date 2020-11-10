Patna, November 10: With trends indicating a knife-edge battle in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of delaying the vote count process. Party's national spokesperson and lawmaker Manoj Jha told reporters in Delhi that Nitish was dialling up the Returning Officers and asking them to "slow down" the vote count. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

Jha, citing the recent turn in trends in favour of the Mahagathbandhan, said the countdown has begun for the defeat of Nitish Kumar-led government in the state. By end of the night, he claimed, a clearer picture would emerge showing an absolute majority for the RJD-Congress-led alliance.

Update by ANI

Bihar is going to get its own government and nobody can stop it. I request Chief Minister whose exit is confirmed, to stop calling returning officers to slow down the counting of votes. He can only delay his defeat: Manoj Jha, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/6C6RfZwjIa — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

"Bihar is going to get its own government and nobody can stop it. I request Chief Minister whose exit is confirmed, to stop calling returning officers to slow down the counting of votes. He can only delay his defeat," said Manoj Jha, Rajya Sabha MP of the RJD.

As per the trends out by 6 pm, the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA was ahead in 123 constituencies, whereas, the Mahagathbandhan was leading in 112 assembly seats. Others, including smaller parties and independent candidates, were ahead in 8 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).