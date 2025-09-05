Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): BJP leader K Annamalai expressed confidence ahead of next year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and said that NDA is gaining strength in the southern state, and a favourable outcome for them will be reflected in the polls.

"Amit Shah is firm. Change will come in 2026 in Tamil Nadu. There is also hope that O Panneerselvam will reconsider his decision. He contested only because of his trust in the Prime Minister of India. The NDA is gaining strength in Tamil Nadu. Even if there are small issues, they will be resolved. From a long-term perspective, the DMK government must be removed," former TN BJP chief Annamalai told reporters.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Teen Rape Survivor Sent Back To Family of Accused by CWC, Sexually Assaulted Again in Panna; 10 Booked.

Recently, Annamalai also called the INDIA bloc parties to 'rise above partisan divides,' and support the candidature of NDA's Vice President nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, Annamalai emphasised that Tamil Nadu has a proud legacy of producing towering statesmen who have adorned the highest constitutional offices in the country.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Fan Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Rohit Sharma Supporter With Cricket Bat During Drunken Fight in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur.

"Tamil Nadu was once honoured with Thiru Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan, becoming the first Vice President of our nation after its independence. Later in 1984, another stalwart from Tamil Nadu, Thiru R Venkatraman, was elected to the prestigious chair of Vice President. Both these Vice Presidents later went on to become the President of our Nation. The NDA Government, at the dawn of this century, nominated India's missile man and Tamil Nadu's pride, Thiru APJ Abdul Kalam, for the chair of the President," he said.

At this juncture, I appeal to all parties in Tamil Nadu, especially the parties in the I.N.D.I. Alliance: DMK, Congress, CPI, CPIM, VCK, IUML, KMDK and MDMK, with their members in the Parliament, to rise above partisan divides. In the spirit of statesmanship, they must recognise the candidacy of Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan and extend their support. That gesture would be a true honour to the son of our soil - Thiru. C P Radhakrishnan avl," the BJP leader said.

On September 9, members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will cast their votes to elect the next Vice-President of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)