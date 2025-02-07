New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) NDA MPs from Bihar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and thanked him for a host of Union Budget's provisions aimed at the development of the state.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre will set up a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar, and facilitate greenfield airports in the state to meet future needs, besides the expansion of the capacity of the Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta.

She had also announced a Makhana Board, financial support for the western Koshi canal project, and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT-Patna.

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan told reporters later that they thanked Modi for several schemes mentioned in the Budget to meet the aspirations of Bihar and its people.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said PM Modi has often spoken about the need for the development of India's eastern region to boost the country's growth. Nityanad Rai, another Union minister, said the prime minister has always prioritised Bihar's development.

Nearly 30 NDA MPs met Modi. JD(U) MPs, including Union Minister Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha, and LJP (Ram Vilas) MPs were part of the meeting. However, HAM (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi was not present.

