Pune, Nov 10 (PTI) The National Defence Academy on Tuesday paid homage to Captain Ashutosh Kumar who attained martyrdom while leading a daring counter-infiltration operation in Machil sector in Kupwara along the Line of Control.

Kumar, an alumnus of NDA's 132nd course (H Squadron), led the operation on the night of November 7-8 and his team neutralised three hardcore terrorists, a release from the elite defence institution said.

"Demonstrating unparalleled courage and exceptional devotion to duty while making the supreme sacrifice, Captain Kumar has lived up to the NDA motto of 'Service Before Self', it said.

"Today, as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours on the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets," the release added.

Kumar passed out from the NDA in May 2017 and was commissioned in the 18th Battalion of Madras Regiment.

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Commandant, NDA paid homage in a solemn ceremony.

"The fraternity offers condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of brief," read the release.

