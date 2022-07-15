Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived in Raipur to garner the support of the party legislators of the state for the presidential polls set to take place on July 18.

As part of her campaigning, she has been visiting different states. She also went to Mumbai on Thursday and interacted with the state MLAs and MPs of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NDA.

Murmu also has the support of the YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Akali Dal.

The Congress-led opposition has fielded former union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the presidential election on July 18.

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.

The voting for the next President of India will start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21. (ANI)

