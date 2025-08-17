Patna (Bihar) [India], August 17 (ANI): Ahead of the legislative assembly elections, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday stated that the NDA will hold 'Vidhansabha Matdata Sammelan' across all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, starting from August 23.

The campaign will be completed in seven phases over 18 days.

Senior NDA leaders will join the drive to highlight the government's development work, including women's empowerment, youth employment, and 35 per cent reservation for women.

Speaking at the press conference, Dilip Jaiswal said, "Starting from August 23, the NDA will organise 'Vidhansabha Matdata Sammelan' across the entire state of Bihar. This initiative will be carried out in seven phases, covering all 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies within just 18 days. Each phase will cover 42 Vidhan Sabhas, with 14 Sammelans conducted daily across different divisions. Senior NDA leaders will participate in different teams to engage with voters directly. In each Sammelan, approximately 5,000 to 10,000 people will be informed about the Bihar government's development programs, NDA's efforts toward women's empowerment, youth employment, and the 35 per cent reservation for women in various sectors."

Jaiswal praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a 'Social Engineer' who has brought major changes across different sectors, benefiting millions of people. He also hit out at the opposition, accusing them of ignoring Bihar's progress and instead creating distractions with divisive politics.

"Nitish Kumar, known as the Social Engineer, has successfully driven transformative work across 27 sectors, positively impacting millions. This is the true fruit of social engineering. The NDA challenges the opposition, who constantly raise divisive issues, yet fail to address the real progress and development happening in Bihar," he added.

Meanwhile, today, Congress launched 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged "vote theft," will begin from Sasaram.

Senior RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, are also set to participate. (ANI)

