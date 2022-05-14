New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday held a meeting to review the pre-monsoon and monsoon situation and as a follow up to the review of the heatwave and monsoon preparedness meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5.

An official release said the meeting reviewed the State of Disaster Management Plans (SDMP's) of the 19 states and Union Territories.

A discussion was held on ensuring the functionality of State Emergency Operation Centres and District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) 24X7, 365 days a year.

The IMD informed that the forecast of the South-West Monsoon is likely to be normal. NDRF has already in consultation with states and union territories planned for pre-monsoon deployment for the most vulnerable areas with respect to flooding.

Based on the recommendations of the Prime Minister, the adoption of the concept of Decision Support System with Integrated Flood Early Warning System was discussed.

"The need to adopt this system which can help in the reduction of urban floods to a great extent, especially if adopted by municipal bodies of these states was emphasised. Danger and warning levels of reservoirs and dams was also reviewed and the need for timely checks was emphasised," the release said.

The new emerging threats of flooding of sand mines and coal mines were also discussed along with the deployment of Aapda Mitra volunteers to help manage disasters at various levels in districts and states.

Timely procurement and storing of gears and equipment were also discussed.

Impact-based urban flood forecasting and areas prone to flash floods were also highlighted.

The meeting was attended by officers and scientists from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Central Water Commission (CWC), Integrated Defence Staff, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs along with the resident commissioners of 19 flood-prone states and union territories. (ANI)

