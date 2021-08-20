New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh flagged off an ambulance service for stray animals on Thursday, officials said.

Singh said special arrangements have been made in these vehicles for the convenience of stray animals such as a hydraulic system installed in the carriage for unloading and facilitating climbing of the animals. Melodious tunes will be played inside so the animals do not get distracted.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi’s 77th Birth Anniversary: IYC, NSUI to Organise Blood Donation Camps, Photo Exhibition, Sports, Cultural Events in Delhi.

Singh said these vehicles have been specially made for stray animals only.

The launch of the animal ambulance service took place at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the NDMC.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Gartang Gali in Nelong Valley of Uttarkashi District Open for Tourists After 59 Years.

Standing Committee Chairman of the NDMC Jogi Ram Jain said one animal ambulance has been arranged for each of the six zones of the civic body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)