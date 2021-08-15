New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has lodged more than 18 complaints with the police in connection with alleged "parking mafia" running illegal sites and charging fee from people, a senior official said on Saturday.

The NDMC has asked the police authorities to register FIR and take action against "the parking mafia" in accordance with law.

The complaints have been filed as part of a "special drive" against such unscrupulous elements, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Remunerative Projects Cell of NDMC, Rajesh Goel said it has lodged more than 18 police complaints at various police stations against the "parking mafia for running illegal parking sites and charging parking fee without any authority from the public during this drive".

During the drive, it has been found that "many illegal parkings" are being operated by private people on roads, public land, etc. and they are illegally charging parking fee from public without any authority or permission from the NDMC, the civic body said in a statement.

Police authorities have also been asked to keep a strict vigil in the area to prevent illegal, unauthorised parkings in NDMC areas.

Goel said around 13 complaints have been lodged in City-SP Zone area, and five complaints lodged in Karol Bagh Zone areas.

He said the NDMC has decided to further speed up the enforcement drive against the "illegal parking mafia" to ensure smooth movement of traffic and pedestrians.

Goel said at present, the NDMC is running 133 parking sites. Out of it, 66 parking sites are being operated and managed by authorised contractors and 67 sites are declared as free parking sites till the contractors are selected to run these sites through e-tender process.

