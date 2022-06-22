New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday sanctioned an amount of Rs 5.57 crore for rehabilitating old sewer line from Telegraph Lane to Kasturba Gandhi Marg via Madhav Rao Scindia Marg, officials said.

The proposal was approved in the civic body's council meeting

"The council accorded the approval for the work of rehabilitation for old sewer line through Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) method from Telegraph Lane to Kasturba Gandhi Marg via Madhav Rao Scindia Marg along with permission to split up the work in two parts. For this purpose, the council accorded the sanction of Rs 5.57 crore," said NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.

"The motive of NDMC behind this development initiative is to beautify the area under its jurisdiction and to achieve 7-Star ranking in the forthcoming Swacchta Survekshan, 2022," he added.

The Council also approved that residential land rates of RK Puram and Moti Bagh be adopted for the purpose of calculation of damage charges, in respect of flats located in Sarojini Nagar market.

"Since, Sarojini Nagar Market was not mentioned in the schedule of residential land rates, hence the department calculated the damage charges in respect of residential flats situated in Sarojini Nagar by considering land rates of RK Puram, which are on the lower side," he said.

Upadhyay said the civic body had received earlier representations from the market traders associations on this issue.

