New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Piyush Anand, announced the launch of an annual mountaineering program to strengthen the preparedness of NDRF teams in hilly and mountainous regions, where the frequency of natural disasters has increased. The announcement came at a crucial time when events such as the Char Dham Yatra and Amarnath Yatra are about to start. He assured that his team is ready in the face of any tragedy.

Speaking to ANI, Anand stated, "We have decided to launch a mountaineering program each year. The primary reason for this is that natural disaster incidents have increased in the mountainous and hilly states of India. And looking after that, NDRF teams must be well prepared and ready for every situation."

Highlighting the importance of understanding geography and circumstances in such mountains and hilly regions, Anand added, "This is our third expedition, so our team will be well prepared for any situation. For example, if we have to launch a rescue operation at high altitude with the help of these kinds of expeditions, we will be better prepared for that and achieve success."

He also emphasised the growing impact of disasters in hilly areas and mentioned that NDRF, as a disaster response force, has already pre-deployed teams accordingly. On the suggestions made by the Home Minister, the NDRF has also begun debriefing and analysing its rescue operations to improve future responses. "Prime Minister and Home Minister have given a target of zero casualties in natural disasters, and we are working on this approach," he said.

Anand further stated that efforts are underway to build the capacity of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, with over 5,000 people trained in the past three years. Technical resources for disaster response have been listed on the NDRF website for SDRF teams to access and utilise during rescue operations. Additionally, 25 disaster management training videos in 11 different languages have been made available on the website.

He further informed that 16 NDRF battalions are currently deployed across various states. In anticipation of the upcoming flood season, 97 teams have been deployed to 69 locations nationwide. Pre-deployment of NDRF teams has also been carried out because of potential disasters like floods and landslides. For major events such as the Char Dham Yatra and Amarnath Yatra, teams have been pre-positioned and are in regular coordination with local authorities. (ANI)

